From the Moderators of the Commission on a Way Forward
Dear Friends in Christ, It is Advent, the season of expectation, preparation, and new birth. This Advent season seems more poignant this year than in years past in the midst of beginning the work with the Commission on a Way Forward. The church is in a high state of expectation, similar to the time of John […]
Survey Seeks Input for New United Methodist Hymnal
NASHVILLE, Tenn. Dec. 15, 2016 / Discipleship Ministries United Methodists are being asked to name their favorite and least favorite ...
Read more...
Read more...
Cokesbury Launches Christmas Campaign to Help Refugee Crisis
Online Retailer Launches Christmas Campaign to Help the Refugee Crisis Donating Portion of Sales this December Nashville, TN (December 8, ...
Read more...
Read more...
3 Secret Reasons to be Grateful, Even Wen You’re Not
by Rev. Rebekah Simon-Peter True confessions: I’m a recovering worrier. I can worry at the drop of a hat. I ...
Read more...
Read more...
Council President Addresses “Division and Discord”
Washington, D.C.: In a pre-holiday, post-election letter to the people of The United Methodist Church, Bishop Bruce R. Ough, president ...
Read more...
Read more...
November Progress Report from the Moderators of a Way Forward
The moderators of the Commission on a Way Forward met on November 17-18, 2016 to continue planning for the Commission’s ...
Read more...
Read more...
An Open Letter to the Council of Bishops from the United Methodist Alliance for Transgender Inclusion
An Open Letter to the Council of Bishops from the United Methodist Alliance for Transgender Inclusion (UMATI) Sunday, Nov. 20, ...
Read more...
Read more...
Complaint Filed Against Bishop Julius Trimble
PRESS RELEASE Complaint filed against Bishop Julius Trimble Seventeen lay and clergypersons from the Iowa Annual Conference of The United ...
Read more...
Read more...
The Kingdom of Heaven is (Still) at Hand
by Rev. Rebekah Simon-Peter Yes, Donald Trump won the presidential election. No, not everyone is happy about that. Clinton won ...
Read more...
Read more...
The Kingdom of Heaven is (Still) at Hand