Epiphany Message from the Moderators of the Commission on a Way Forward
Epiphany means manifestation. This festival comes after Christmas and following the “Twelve Days of Christmas” to celebrate the manifestation of Christ to the world as Lord. Advent, Christmas and Epiphany are the first three events in the church year to celebrate the life of Jesus Christ, the center of the faith of the Church. In […]
Survey Seeks Input for New United Methodist Hymnal
NASHVILLE, Tenn. Dec. 15, 2016 / Discipleship Ministries United Methodists are being asked to name their favorite and least favorite ...
Cokesbury Launches Christmas Campaign to Help Refugee Crisis
Online Retailer Launches Christmas Campaign to Help the Refugee Crisis Donating Portion of Sales this December Nashville, TN (December 8, ...
From the Moderators of the Commission on a Way Forward
Dear Friends in Christ, It is Advent, the season of expectation, preparation, and new birth. This Advent season seems more ...
3 Secret Reasons to be Grateful, Even Wen You’re Not
by Rev. Rebekah Simon-Peter True confessions: I’m a recovering worrier. I can worry at the drop of a hat. I ...
Council President Addresses “Division and Discord”
Washington, D.C.: In a pre-holiday, post-election letter to the people of The United Methodist Church, Bishop Bruce R. Ough, president ...
November Progress Report from the Moderators of a Way Forward
The moderators of the Commission on a Way Forward met on November 17-18, 2016 to continue planning for the Commission’s ...
An Open Letter to the Council of Bishops from the United Methodist Alliance for Transgender Inclusion
An Open Letter to the Council of Bishops from the United Methodist Alliance for Transgender Inclusion (UMATI) Sunday, Nov. 20, ...
Complaint Filed Against Bishop Julius Trimble
PRESS RELEASE Complaint filed against Bishop Julius Trimble Seventeen lay and clergypersons from the Iowa Annual Conference of The United ...
The Kingdom of Heaven is (Still) at Hand