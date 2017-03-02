Christians at a Crossroads
by David Watson Christians in the United States currently stand at a moral crossroads. We face serious decisions regarding refugees from predominantly Muslim countries. The sheer volume of posts on this topic in social media underscores the weightiness of the issues we face. As people of faith, we must decide how we wish to respond […]
New Interim Executive Director to Lead Scarritt Bennett Center
Nashville, Tennessee – January 10, 2017 – Sarah Wilke has been appointed interim executive director of Scarritt Bennett Center, effective ...
Epiphany Message from the Moderators of the Commission on a Way Forward
Epiphany means manifestation. This festival comes after Christmas and following the "Twelve Days of Christmas" to celebrate the manifestation of ...
Survey Seeks Input for New United Methodist Hymnal
NASHVILLE, Tenn. Dec. 15, 2016 / Discipleship Ministries United Methodists are being asked to name their favorite and least favorite ...
Cokesbury Launches Christmas Campaign to Help Refugee Crisis
Online Retailer Launches Christmas Campaign to Help the Refugee Crisis Donating Portion of Sales this December Nashville, TN (December 8, ...
From the Moderators of the Commission on a Way Forward
Dear Friends in Christ, It is Advent, the season of expectation, preparation, and new birth. This Advent season seems more ...
3 Secret Reasons to be Grateful, Even Wen You’re Not
by Rev. Rebekah Simon-Peter True confessions: I’m a recovering worrier. I can worry at the drop of a hat. I ...
Council President Addresses “Division and Discord”
Washington, D.C.: In a pre-holiday, post-election letter to the people of The United Methodist Church, Bishop Bruce R. Ough, president ...
November Progress Report from the Moderators of a Way Forward
The moderators of the Commission on a Way Forward met on November 17-18, 2016 to continue planning for the Commission’s ...
The Kingdom of Heaven is (Still) at Hand