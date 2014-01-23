One pastor’s take on why he left the United Methodist Church

By

Earlier this month we shared a story from the Alabama-West Florida Annual Conference on the third pastor and congregation from that conference who have chosen to leave the United Methodist Church during the past year. All three of these congregations were newly planted churches, and at least two have affiliated with the Nevada based Central Christian Church.

We recently had the opportunity to speak to the Jack Kale, pastor of the Central Waterside Church, located on Pensacola Beach, FL. Jack, a former elder in the UMC, started the Waterside Church while on the staff of the Gulf Breeze UMC. Jack is a graduate of the Candler School of Theology at Emory University.

Why did you choose to leave the United Methodist Church?

The primary reason I left (the straw that broke the camel’s back) was the itineracy. We were part of a large UMC with three campuses. So, in a sense, I chose the mission and vision I was doing under appointment more than I chose to serve the whim of a bishop. I asked to stay. The church asked me to stay. The bishop said to move. This put me in the position of continuing to serve where I felt called and with people who wanted me to be their pastor or having to leave to a new church in another state. I chose to resign and further the ministry I was already engaged with.

I would also add that our vision of starting beach-bar type churches up and down the coast was not embraced by the district in which I served. The UMC church planting process is laborious and prohibitive.

Lastly, I would say that the overall UMC structure is so big that it has lost its ability to adapt and move with the culture. Apportionments are the currency of the UMC, not changed lives.

Were there changes that the UMC could have made in their structures that would have allowed you to stay affiliated?

I lost hope in the UMC making changes to it’s structure in a helpful way after the last General Conference. If Mike Slaughter and Adam Hamilton can’t work out a way to bring a systemic or structural change to the UMC, who can? The system is too big and has become maintenance minded and administrative in nature, as opposed to the connectional and visionary position it used to occupy.

There are some who might say that the UMC has invested time, energy and money (in your education) in you and that your leaving doesn’t reflect much gratitude or respect for what the UMC has offered you. How would you respond to that question?

That last question is humorous to me, really. In that line of reasoning, Steve Jobs should never have left HP or Atari, the reformation should never happened, and America should colonies of England and Spain. I spent 19 years in the UMC. I believe that my contributions over that time more than make up for any of perceived lack of respect. Pastors who started as second career folks with me in seminary are already retired. I doubt they were given grief over their changed relationship to ministry in the UMC. The truth is that I grieved my decision to leave because I loved the UMC for all it had given me, but I was called by God before the UMC ordained me. I don’t think John Wesley would be a UMC pastor today any more than Thomas Jefferson would recognize this country as the USA. In some strange sense, I think I am being more Wesleyan now than I ever was as a UMC pastor.

