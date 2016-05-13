UMReporter Roundtable – Episode 3 (5/12/2016)

May 13, 2016

Host Laura Allen is joined by Charles Harrison, David Watson, Chris Ritter, Chris Wilterdink, and Clay Andrew to talk about today’s events at the United Methodist General Conference in Portland, OR.

  1. Laura, Charles, David, Chris talk about the demise of Rule 44, Higher Education, and Methodism and worship.
  2. Laura, Charles, Chris, and Clay talked how young people and the city of Portland are influenced by the United Methodist Church.

 

11 Comments on "UMReporter Roundtable – Episode 3 (5/12/2016)"

The United Methodist Reporter wants to encourage lively conversation about The United Methodist Church and our articles in the belief that Christian conversation (what Wesley would call conferencing) is a means of grace. While we support passionate debate, we cannot allow language that demeans or demonizes others, and we reserve the right to delete any comment we believe to be harmful or inappropriate. We encourage all to remember that we are all broken and in need of Christ's grace, and that we all see through the glass darkly until that time we when reach full perfection in love. May your speech here be tempered with love, and reflection of the fruits of love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control. After all, "There is no law against things like this." (Galatians 5:22-23)
 
Jay
Guest
Jay

Too bad a pro-Rule 44 person wasn’t interviewed. This says a lot about the UMR. 🙁

7 months 26 days ago
Charles Harrison
Admin
Charles Harrison

Jay, Actually 4 of the 6 folks on mic were in favor of Rule 44.

7 months 26 days ago
Evelyn
Guest
Evelyn

Favorite comment: “Methodists sing their faith”.

7 months 20 days ago
Christa
Guest
Christa

Hmmm…. the implied assumption that hymns are either traditional Wesleyan style hymns or ‘contemporary music’…. may I point out the Gospel music tradition? With all this talk about music, I’m very surprised that this vital, beautiful musical tradition coming out of the African-American church wasn’t mentioned (unless I missed the mention?) Is the makeup of the Method-nerds a cultural mixed, or do y’all lean to one demographic?

7 months 22 days ago
Christa
Guest
Christa

(cultural MIX, rather)

7 months 22 days ago
Christa
Guest
Christa

Okay…. listening in reverse order, and just listened to episode 1. I’m gonna assume all those varying musical styles you mentioned there were still on your mind when you recorded this. Not the first time I’ve made an ass of myself in the past 48 hours. Sorry about that.

7 months 22 days ago
Keith A. Jenkins
Guest
Keith A. Jenkins
I agree with Jay. Not only was no one in favor of Rule 44 included in the group, but the whole group seemed of one mind in possessing foreknowledge that Rule 44 would not just fail, but would “go down in flames” (to quote someone, since speakers didn’t identify themselves). Additionally, Chris Ritter (whom I don’t know) was given an exclusive pulpit from which to promote his own legislation and tout its benefits without a single question being raised about it. How can the UMR staff maintain that this is representative of what went on at General Conference? I hope… Read more »
7 months 26 days ago
Charles Harrison
Admin
Charles Harrison
Keith, This is a podcast of people’s opinions of the day. It is much like a digital commentary. It only representative of what a group of MethoNerds and a few guests hold as opinions of the day. 4 of the 6 on mic folks were in favor of rule 44. You make some bad assumptions and seem to not understand the format. Instead of accusations, maybe you can find a kinder way to ask questions? Just a thought. Especially since I already addressed your same concerns on another thread on Facebook. Thank you for your future considerations.
7 months 26 days ago
Jay
Guest
Jay

Thanks Charles for your clarification. I didn’t hear on this specific podcast speak in favor of Rule 44. That doesn’t mean that it didn’t happen, I just didn’t hear it. I also apologize for unnecessary judgement I made. The GC conversation is breaking my heart. Regardless of where one stands on any issue, there is so much brokenness and it is hurting our witness for the church. Praying for reconciliation.

7 months 24 days ago
Charles Harrison
Admin
Charles Harrison

Thank you Jay. I believe we had moved on to other subjects in our limited time. With guests we try to focus on what they bring to the conversation. For instance a Portland pastor or Young People’s Ministries.

7 months 24 days ago
Bobbi Sundeen
Guest
Bobbi Sundeen

It just wasn’t made clear that there were people present who were in favor of Rule 44. I understand your limitations as to time,but the discussion about Rule 44 was pretty brief.

7 months 23 days ago
