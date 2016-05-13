Host Laura Allen is joined by Charles Harrison, David Watson, Chris Ritter, Chris Wilterdink, and Clay Andrew to talk about today’s events at the United Methodist General Conference in Portland, OR.
- Laura, Charles, David, Chris talk about the demise of Rule 44, Higher Education, and Methodism and worship.
- Laura, Charles, Chris, and Clay talked how young people and the city of Portland are influenced by the United Methodist Church.
11 Comments on "UMReporter Roundtable – Episode 3 (5/12/2016)"
Too bad a pro-Rule 44 person wasn’t interviewed. This says a lot about the UMR. 🙁
Jay, Actually 4 of the 6 folks on mic were in favor of Rule 44.
Favorite comment: “Methodists sing their faith”.
Hmmm…. the implied assumption that hymns are either traditional Wesleyan style hymns or ‘contemporary music’…. may I point out the Gospel music tradition? With all this talk about music, I’m very surprised that this vital, beautiful musical tradition coming out of the African-American church wasn’t mentioned (unless I missed the mention?) Is the makeup of the Method-nerds a cultural mixed, or do y’all lean to one demographic?
(cultural MIX, rather)
Okay…. listening in reverse order, and just listened to episode 1. I’m gonna assume all those varying musical styles you mentioned there were still on your mind when you recorded this. Not the first time I’ve made an ass of myself in the past 48 hours. Sorry about that.
Thanks Charles for your clarification. I didn’t hear on this specific podcast speak in favor of Rule 44. That doesn’t mean that it didn’t happen, I just didn’t hear it. I also apologize for unnecessary judgement I made. The GC conversation is breaking my heart. Regardless of where one stands on any issue, there is so much brokenness and it is hurting our witness for the church. Praying for reconciliation.
Thank you Jay. I believe we had moved on to other subjects in our limited time. With guests we try to focus on what they bring to the conversation. For instance a Portland pastor or Young People’s Ministries.
It just wasn’t made clear that there were people present who were in favor of Rule 44. I understand your limitations as to time,but the discussion about Rule 44 was pretty brief.