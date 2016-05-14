UMReporter Roundtable — Episode 005 (5/14/2016)

Jay Voorhees hosts tonight and is joined by Wes Magruder, Christy Thomas, and Ricky Harrison.
As General Conference will be off on Sunday, we will not be doing a podcast tomorrow night, and will pick up on Monday, May 16, 2016.
Jay Voorhees hosts tonight and is joined by Wes Magruder, Christy Thomas, and Ricky Harrison.
As General Conference will be off on Sunday, we will not be doing a podcast tomorrow night, and will pick up on Monday, May 16, 2016.
UMR / CWM / MethoBlog
P.O Box 246
Wichita Falls, TX 76307
Tel: (972) 333-9870
Contact Us
Copyright © 2017 CircuitWriter Media LLC · Contact for Republishing Options · Log in
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!