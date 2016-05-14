UMReporter Roundtable — Episode 005 (5/14/2016)

May 14, 2016

Jay Voorhees hosts tonight and is joined by Wes Magruder, Christy Thomas, and Ricky Harrison.

As General Conference will be off on Sunday, we will not be doing a podcast tomorrow night, and will pick up on Monday, May 16, 2016.

