UMReporter Roundtable — Episode 006 (5/16/2016)

May 17, 2016 By 3 Comments

Laura Allen and her band of merry MethoNerds pontificate on the days happenings at the 2016 General Conference of the UMC meeting in Portland, OR

Tonight’s panel: Christy Thomas, Jay Voorhes, and Ben Hanne

Jay Voorhees, Former Executive Editor

The Rev. Jay Voorhees is the Executive Editor of The United Methodist Reporter and the Chief Creative Officer for CircuitWriter Media LLC which operates this site and MethoBlog.com. Jay is an ordained elder in the Tennessee Annual Conference. Jay has written on life and the practice of faith in The United Methodist Church at Only Wonder Understands since 2003.

3 Comments on "UMReporter Roundtable — Episode 006 (5/16/2016)"

Christa
Guest
Christa
As an ex-United Methodist in a church full of Ex-UMC folk…. the split is happening. People ARE leaving. While the church property issue is important, we need to recognize that the UMC can keep all that property and still lose these churches. So the question is whether this split will be gracious, recognizing the common Wesleyan ties and keeping bonds of familial ties, or whether we’re looking at an exile. Whether those in these churches will keep their ties as individuals, or scatter to the winds. What we DO know is that these passionate people aren’t going to disappear. They… Read more »
7 months 22 days ago
Rob Moorlach
Guest
Rob Moorlach

Thanks for the great discussion. I may not be in the same “political place” as those in the discussion but I greatly appreciate these round tables and learning about the happenings each day.

7 months 22 days ago
Christa
Guest
Christa

Bless you, Rob. I’m going to try to listen to voices from a different point of view with the same grace you show. I have indeed failed to do so. Thank you for that.

7 months 22 days ago
