Laura Allen and her band of merry MethoNerds pontificate on the days happenings at the 2016 General Conference of the UMC meeting in Portland, OR
Tonight’s panel: Christy Thomas, Jay Voorhes, and Ben Hanne
The Rev. Jay Voorhees is the Executive Editor of The United Methodist Reporter and the Chief Creative Officer for CircuitWriter Media LLC which operates this site and MethoBlog.com. Jay is an ordained elder in the Tennessee Annual Conference. Jay has written on life and the practice of faith in The United Methodist Church at Only Wonder Understands since 2003.
3 Comments on "UMReporter Roundtable — Episode 006 (5/16/2016)"
Thanks for the great discussion. I may not be in the same “political place” as those in the discussion but I greatly appreciate these round tables and learning about the happenings each day.
Bless you, Rob. I’m going to try to listen to voices from a different point of view with the same grace you show. I have indeed failed to do so. Thank you for that.