A bunch of MethoNerds talking about the events of the 2016 UM General Conference in Portland, OR
6 Comments on "UMReporter Roundtable — Episode 008 (5/18/2016)"
Statement of Unity read on floor of 2016 General Conference — Ann Jacob
Where are episodes 5 and 7? I finally found episode 8, but nothing listed in the “UMR-ON-THE-AIR” dropbox after #6.
Jon, it was a tagging error on our part. It should be fixed now.
ISAIAH 40:30-31
I appreciate these conversations, including the good words about the Nashville bishop. Yes, he looked confused at times, but no more so than Bishop Morgan Ward earlier in the Conference. It’s a confusing process, further complicated by protests and parliamentary games playing. This has been a woeful passage all the way around.
Bruce Davis, Omaha, Nebraska . . .