UMReporter Roundtable — Episode 008 (5/18/2016)

May 19, 2016 By 6 Comments

UMRoundtable-01

A bunch of MethoNerds talking about the events of the 2016 UM General Conference in Portland, OR

6 Comments on "UMReporter Roundtable — Episode 008 (5/18/2016)"

The United Methodist Reporter wants to encourage lively conversation about The United Methodist Church and our articles in the belief that Christian conversation (what Wesley would call conferencing) is a means of grace. While we support passionate debate, we cannot allow language that demeans or demonizes others, and we reserve the right to delete any comment we believe to be harmful or inappropriate. We encourage all to remember that we are all broken and in need of Christ's grace, and that we all see through the glass darkly until that time we when reach full perfection in love. May your speech here be tempered with love, and reflection of the fruits of love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control. After all, "There is no law against things like this." (Galatians 5:22-23)
 
Horacio M Rios
Guest
Horacio M Rios

Statement of Unity read on floor of 2016 General Conference — Ann Jacob
https://youtu.be/HmjYDDoE_Tg

7 months 20 days ago
Jon
Guest
Jon

Where are episodes 5 and 7? I finally found episode 8, but nothing listed in the “UMR-ON-THE-AIR” dropbox after #6.

7 months 20 days ago
Jay Voorhees, Former Executive Editor
Admin
Jay Voorhees, Former Executive Editor

Jon, it was a tagging error on our part. It should be fixed now.

7 months 20 days ago
Horacio M Rios
Guest
Horacio M Rios

ISAIAH 40:30-31

7 months 20 days ago
Bruce Davis
Guest
Bruce Davis

I appreciate these conversations, including the good words about the Nashville bishop. Yes, he looked confused at times, but no more so than Bishop Morgan Ward earlier in the Conference. It’s a confusing process, further complicated by protests and parliamentary games playing. This has been a woeful passage all the way around.
Bruce Davis, Omaha, Nebraska . . .

7 months 20 days ago
Jay
Guest
Jay
Thank you for your authentic conversation. Your testimony of Bishop William T. McAlilly character is comforting. We don’t know him and just watching online, it seriously looked bias when he presided. Unfortunately, because of the serious tension among the GC, I felt that the delegate from NY was justified in asking for the Bishop to step down. I agree, what’s problematic is Roberts Rule. It feels demoralizing. The gift of Bishop (from West Ohio) was so helpful in acting in Rule #44 based on his idea of rule of ??. Anyway, thankful that we are moving forward to inclusiveness. We… Read more »
7 months 21 days ago
