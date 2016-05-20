UMReporter Roundtable #9 (5/20/2016)

May 20, 2016 By 3 Comments

UMRoundtable-01

Better late than never. Charles Harrison and the normal gang talk about Thursday, May 19 at the 2016 General Conference of the UMC

Tagged With:

Leave a Reply

3 Comments on "UMReporter Roundtable #9 (5/20/2016)"

applications-education-miscellaneous.png
The United Methodist Reporter wants to encourage lively conversation about The United Methodist Church and our articles in the belief that Christian conversation (what Wesley would call conferencing) is a means of grace. While we support passionate debate, we cannot allow language that demeans or demonizes others, and we reserve the right to delete any comment we believe to be harmful or inappropriate. We encourage all to remember that we are all broken and in need of Christ's grace, and that we all see through the glass darkly until that time we when reach full perfection in love. May your speech here be tempered with love, and reflection of the fruits of love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control. After all, "There is no law against things like this." (Galatians 5:22-23)
 
Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Bobbi Sundeen
Guest
Bobbi Sundeen

Thank you for your reports. I know it is a long period of time that you are volunteering.

Vote Up
0
Vote Down  Reply
7 months 19 days ago
Sandra Collie
Guest
Sandra Collie

What decision made on church position on homosexuality

Vote Up
0
Vote Down  Reply
7 months 19 days ago
Charles Harrison
Admin
Charles Harrison

Sandra,

No decision has been made. There will be a special commission formed by the Council of Bishops as authorized by the General Conference 2016. This group will bring back recommendations to a called 2-3 day General Conference in 2-3 years.

Vote Up
-1
Vote Down  Reply
7 months 19 days ago
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz
wpDiscuz
Google+
%d bloggers like this: