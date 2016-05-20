Better late than never. Charles Harrison and the normal gang talk about Thursday, May 19 at the 2016 General Conference of the UMC
Better late than never. Charles Harrison and the normal gang talk about Thursday, May 19 at the 2016 General Conference of the UMC
UMR / CWM / MethoBlog
P.O Box 246
Wichita Falls, TX 76307
Tel: (972) 333-9870
Contact Us
Copyright © 2017 CircuitWriter Media LLC · Contact for Republishing Options · Log in
Leave a Reply
3 Comments on "UMReporter Roundtable #9 (5/20/2016)"
Thank you for your reports. I know it is a long period of time that you are volunteering.
What decision made on church position on homosexuality
Sandra,
No decision has been made. There will be a special commission formed by the Council of Bishops as authorized by the General Conference 2016. This group will bring back recommendations to a called 2-3 day General Conference in 2-3 years.