UMReporter Roundtable — Episode 10 (May 20, 2016)

It’s the final episode of the Portland saga as our merry MethoNerds talk about the final day of the 2016 General Conference of the United Methodist Church. Today’s show is hosted by Jay Voorhees and he’s joined by Ricky Harrison, Charles Harrison, and Christy Thomas.
Today’s sponsor: Central Methodist University
I hear you talk about context, global church, and the World Methodist Council and how the World Methodist Council is a way to be a global church and there are different contexts. But The Free Methodist Church which was Abolitionist, part of the reason they broke off, yet now are more conservative on human sexuality is a Wesleyan church IN the US context so it confuses me when you say we need to be a Central Conference, otherwise we can not do this. That’s just a progressive bias, not a reality….
I do hope you’ll continue this on a weekly basis. I have enjoyed your conversations.
Got to sit at the same table as Jay in the press room working furiously one night. I’m the Communications Director for a tiny Conference – just learning the ropes and I enjoyed watching “real” press people work. I listened to your podcasts and it helped me make sense of everything that was happening and enabled me to convey that back home. Thanks for taking the time! GC2016 was quite the experience! Alli.
Jackson, that may indeed where we are headed. Certainly I think that should be a part of the commission’s study.