Bishop Jones issues statement on Cynthia Meyer complaint

Wichita, KS — Bishop Scott J. Jones of the Great Plains Episcopal Area has issued a statement regarding the status of the complaint and investigation regarding the Rev. Cynthia Meyer, who openly admitted being in a committed relationship with another woman to her congregation in January. Jones said that the Bishop’s Way Forward proposal does nothing to change the current provisions in the Book of Discipline forbidding LGBTQ persons from serving as ordained ministers, and as such, the investigation process for Meyer will continue.

Prior to the General Conference meeting, Jones had announced that the Just Resolution process offered by the Book of Discipline had failed and that the judicial process would continue. In Jones’ proposed resolution Meyer’s charges would have been dismissed had the General Conference removed the proscriptions against LGBTQ clergy. While some have interpreted the Council of Bishop’s proposal as a moratorium on complaints and church trials, Jones’ noted that the proposal contains no specific language of a moratorium, and in today’s statement suggests that the bishops will be “in conversation” about how to avoid these with no specifics on when that might happen or what that might look like.

Jones’ earlier Just Resolution statement also contained a provision for Meyer’s current congregation to consider withdrawal from the UMC should the General Conference fail to act on human-sexuality issues. “If the General Conference retains the rules…” Jones suggested in that document, “[I] will explain the process found in ¶2548.2 to a church conference of Edgerton United Methodist Church . . . to assess their interest in withdrawing from the UMC and retaining Rev. Meyer as their pastor in a new denomination.” Today’s statement offered no comment on whether that provision would still be honored by Bishop Jones.

Jones was elected to the episcopacy in 2004 and oversaw the merger of the Kansas East, Kansas West, and Nebraska Annual Conferences into the Great Plains Annual Conference. Jones is expected to be reappointed to a new episcopal area this year as he has served two terms in the Great Plains area.

Click here to read the full text of Bishop Jones’ statement.

