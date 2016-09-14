News Release: Sarah Wilke Leaving Discipleship Ministries

By

Wilke Leaving Discipleship Ministries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. Sept. 14, 2016 /Discipleship Ministries/ – Sarah Wilke, Associate General Secretary and Publisher/World Editor of The Upper Room, is no longer employed by Discipleship Ministries of The United Methodist Church, effective immediately.

Following a complete review by the human resources department of a complaint filed against Wilke, the announcement was made by the Rev. Junius Dotson, General Secretary (CEO) of Discipleship Ministries.

“We wish Sarah well and appreciate her many gifts and efforts for The Upper Room and the whole of Discipleship Ministries,” Dotson said. “Sarah has tremendous leadership skills and has led The Upper Room through deep changes in religious publishing and has successfully realigned both the publishing and programming side of our work.”

Dotson said the agency will not be naming an interim Associate General Secretary.

“Instead, I’m asking the Management Team of The Upper Room to run the daily operations of the unit and report to me on a regular basis until an Associate General Secretary has been named,” he said.

Wilke assumed her position at Upper Room Ministries in 2009. Previously, she was head of UMR Communications, where she was the first woman to hold the CEO position in the 157-year history of the organization. Prior to her appointment at UMR Communications, she served as the North Texas Annual Conference’s urban strategist for four years.

Editor's Note: UMR Communications is the previous owner of United Methodist Reporter. UMR is now owned by CircuitWriter Media LLC.

