News Release: Sarah Wilke Leaving Discipleship Ministries

Wilke Leaving Discipleship Ministries
NASHVILLE, Tenn. Sept. 14, 2016 /Discipleship Ministries/ – Sarah Wilke, Associate General Secretary and Publisher/World Editor of The Upper Room, is no longer employed by Discipleship Ministries of The United Methodist Church, effective immediately.
Following a complete review by the human resources department of a complaint filed against Wilke, the announcement was made by the Rev. Junius Dotson, General Secretary (CEO) of Discipleship Ministries.
“We wish Sarah well and appreciate her many gifts and efforts for The Upper Room and the whole of Discipleship Ministries,” Dotson said. “Sarah has tremendous leadership skills and has led The Upper Room through deep changes in religious publishing and has successfully realigned both the publishing and programming side of our work.”
Dotson said the agency will not be naming an interim Associate General Secretary.
“Instead, I’m asking the Management Team of The Upper Room to run the daily operations of the unit and report to me on a regular basis until an Associate General Secretary has been named,” he said.
Wilke assumed her position at Upper Room Ministries in 2009. Previously, she was head of UMR Communications, where she was the first woman to hold the CEO position in the 157-year history of the organization. Prior to her appointment at UMR Communications, she served as the North Texas Annual Conference’s urban strategist for four years.
The mission of Discipleship Ministries is to support annual conference and local church leaders for their task of equipping world-changing disciples. An agency of The United Methodist Church, Discipleship Ministries is located at 1908 Grand Ave. in Nashville, Tenn. For more information, visit www.UMCdiscipleship.org, the Press Center at www.UMCdiscipleship.org/about/press-center or call the Communications Office at (877) 899-2780, Ext. 1726.
Editor’s Note: UMR Communications is the previous owner of United Methodist Reporter. UMR is now owned by CircuitWriter Media LLC.
8 Comments on "News Release: Sarah Wilke Leaving Discipleship Ministries"
I am one of the strictest law and order people around, but I have a question: Just what was “the complaint?” Her grammar? Her punctuation?!;:., Is she facing criminal charges? What could be so big that she was escorted out of the building and sent packing? If she violated the discipline, bring charges or leave her alone. The Disciple is generally ignored any way. Inquiring minds want to know. Thank you, Richard F Hicks, OKC
Thanks Richard Hicks for your comments. Regardless of disagreements on issues, our hopes
for the UMC are similar whether we are so-called traditionalists or progressives. I wrote what I wrote as a comment, because I believe we must separate the Bible from bigotry. And, we must always remember as Bonhoeffer wrote, “We are all sinners. Why should we be surprised
then when there are less-than-perfect persons among us?” (paraphrase). The UMC is a Church of Jesus Christ and not a Court, like that Pontius Pilate presided over.
Surely there is some “new” news that you can report on. Thanks for ALL that you do, but, surely there are more current news items that you could update with. Just thinking…………………………………
“And John answered Him saying Master, we saw one casting out devils in Thy name: and he
followeth not us; and we forbid him, because he followeth not us. But Jesus said, Forbid him not” Mark 9: 38, 39
The text of John Wesley’s sermon; A CAUTION AGAINST BIGOTRY
Could the complaint against Ms. Wilkie be an expression of bigotry? Those whom I know who
know her effective ministry have said how spiritually profound it has been. May those who
would testify to this, be spiritually strong enough to say so!
The leadership of the United Methodist Church Bishop’s and Boards are some of the most disingenuous appearing people. These type of announcements only add to the laities distrust of their motivations and methods.
Dear Licensed Local Pastor: Please check out follow quote. It is copied and pasted from Perspective; A Message from Good News. It has give me some hope–perhaps it will do the same for you.
“Evangelical United Methodist Church (EUMC), one of the denomination’s fastest growing large churches, has decided to withhold paying its annual conference and general church apportionments. The Greenville, Ohio, congregation reached its decision in late August.”
Yes I just read that yesterday. It gives me hope that the laity is telling the leadership in the only way the leadership will understand that the leadership needs to listen to all of membership and not just a select few.