An Open Letter to the Council of Bishops

from the United Methodist Alliance for Transgender Inclusion (UMATI)

Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016

Dear Bishops,

This Sunday, November 20th is Transgender Day of Remembrance. Each year on this date, those of us who are transgender1, intersex2, and gender expansive3, and all who love us, gather together to remember those within our community who have been killed in the past year.

Across the globe and our United Methodist Connection, trans people are being brutally attacked and often killed solely because of their gender. In the United States, at least 24 trans and gender expansive people have been murdered this year, most of whom are trans women of color. This number is exponentially higher in other parts of the world, nearly surpassing 300 lives in 2016. Meanwhile, many trans people also face job discrimination, criminal injustice, lack of access to necessary medical care, and housing instability. In the United States, trans people face a suicide attempt rate of 41% compared to a national average of 4.6%. The severity of challenges facing the global trans community cannot be overstated.

As pastors and prophets, your leadership in speaking of God’s prevenient grace, unconditional love, wide embrace, and call to justice for all God’s children is of urgent need. While trans, intersex, and gender expansive people have always existed, we have long been pushed to the edges, erased, or conflated with rhetoric related only to sexual orientation, often overlooking the unique challenges associated with gender identity. It’s time for us to be recognized for the particular gifts we bring to both the church and world and we need you to join us in affirming our God-given identities. United, we can make an important difference towards ending the hate and its tragic consequences that we lament here.

As Transgender Day of Remembrance approaches, we address you as transgender, intersex, and gender expansive United Methodists who are a part of your fold. We will be grieving and remembering our siblings around the world whose lives have been taken and we need to know these deaths do not go unnoticed by our church leadership.

Will you remember us? Will you begin speaking of us? Will you acknowledge our presence and gifts within The United Methodist Church and make a place for us as the

1 People who are transgender have a different gender than was assumed at birth

2 People who are intersex are born with a reproductive or sexual anatomy that doesn’t seem to fit the typical definitions of female or male.

3 People who are gender expansive expand notions of gender expression and identity beyond what is perceived as the expected gender norms for their society or context.